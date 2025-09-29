PostsAnalysis

Money talks: What newly qualified solicitors earn at the UK’s top law firms

Avatar photo

By Ryan Scott on

5

Who’s leading the way in junior lawyer pay? 💷 💷


Exclusive research from Legal Cheek has revealed the eye-watering pay packets of junior lawyers at the UK’s top firms, with fresh-faced 20-somethings pocketing up to £180,000 straight out of training.

The past year has seen a flurry of NQ pay rises, with major firms announcing boosts for junior lawyers almost daily between May and August.

Our latest figures reveal that across the 100+ outfits featured on the Firms Most List, the average NQ salary now stands at £118,756 — a rise of nearly 5% compared with last year’s report. The wave of pay rises is driven in large part by the pressure to attract and retain top talent, especially when US firms continue to tempt fledgling lawyers with eye-watering salaries reaching as high as £180,000. In total, 18 US outfits in London now pay their NQs more than £170,000.

APPLY NOW: The Legal Cheek October Virtual Law Fair is just over a week away!

Amidst this wave of increases, the Silver Circle has been making a splash. Ashurst’s rise is one of the biggest we’ve seen this year, with NQ pay jumping 11% to £140,000. BCLP, Travers Smith, and the newly-merged Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer have each added £10,000 to last year’s figures, now sitting at £115,000, £130,000, and £145,000 respectively. Rounding off the Silver Circle is Macfarlanes, holding steady at £140,000 after setting the pace back last summer as the first in the quintet to reach that milestone.

The Magic Circle, meanwhile, remains at £150,000, following the pay war sparked in May of last year when Freshfields jumped from £125,000 to £150,000 — a move swiftly matched by its peers. These latest shifts leave the Silver Circle hot on the heels of the Magic Circle, where the gap in pay has historically been far wider.

Scroll beyond the table for more analysis of this year’s pay moves, but first here’s the full rundown of NQ salaries…

You can view all our salary data, including rates for trainees, on our 2026 Legal Cheek Firms Most List.

How much will I earn as a newly qualified solicitor? 💷

LAW FIRM NQ SALARY
Davis Polk & Wardwell £180,000
Gibson Dunn £180,000
Paul Weiss £180,000
Sullivan & Cromwell £177,000
Goodwin £175,000
King & Spalding £175,000
Kirkland & Ellis £175,000
Sidley Austin £175,000
White & Case £175,000
Debevoise & Plimpton £173,100
Latham & Watkins £173,077
Vinson & Elkins £173,077
Fried Frank £173,000
Morgan Lewis £173,000
Milbank £170,455
Weil Gotshal & Manges £170,000
Willkie Farr & Gallagher £170,000
Akin £167,000*
Morrison Foerster £167,000*
Paul Hastings £167,000*
Dechert £165,000
Jones Day £165,000
Ropes & Gray £165,000
Cleary Gottlieb £164,500
Orrick £160,000
Winston & Strawn £160,000
Cooley £157,000
A&O Shearman £150,000
Clifford Chance £150,000
Freshfields £150,000
Linklaters £150,000
Mayer Brown £150,000
Slaughter and May £150,000
Baker McKenzie £145,000
Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer £145,000
Ashurst £140,000
Hogan Lovells £140,000
Macfarlanes £140,000
Norton Rose Fulbright £135,000
DLA Piper £130,000
Travers Smith £130,000
Katten £125,000
Reed Smith £125,000
CMS £120,000
Simmons & Simmons £120,000
BCLP £115,000
K&L Gates £115,000
Taylor Wessing £115,000
Eversheds Sutherland £110,000
Squire Patton Boggs £110,000
Watson Farley & Williams £107,000
Gowling WLG £105,000
Pinsent Masons £105,000
Shoosmiths £105,000
Stephenson Harwood £105,000
Dentons £104,000
HFW £103,500
Bird & Bird £102,000
Addleshaw Goddard £100,000
Mishcon de Reya £100,000
Osborne Clarke £97,000
Bristows £95,000
Fieldfisher £95,000
RPC £95,000
Withers £95,000
Charles Russell Speechlys £93,000
Farrer & Co £89,000
Forsters £86,000
Clyde & Co £85,000
Harbottle & Lewis £85,000
Kennedys £85,000
Lewis Silkin £85,000
TLT £85,000
Trowers & Hamlins £85,000
Howard Kennedy £83,000
Penningtons Manches Cooper £83,000
Wiggin £83,000
Womble Bond Dickinson £83,000
Wedlake Bell £82,000
Gateley £80,000
Hill Dickinson £78,500
Irwin Mitchell £78,000
Kingsley Napley £78,000
Michelmores £78,000
Payne Hicks Beach £78,000
Maples Teesdale £75,400
Bates Wells £75,000
Winckworth Sherwood £75,000
Burges Salmon £72,000
Cripps £72,000
Birketts £70,000
Weightmans £70,000
Stevens & Bolton £66,000
Walker Morris £65,000
Foot Anstey £63,000
Mills & Reeve £63,000
Ashfords £61,000
Brabners £53,000
Moore Barlow £48,500
Express Solicitors £36,000
Accutrainee Not applicable
Bevan Brittan Undisclosed
DAC Beachcroft Undisclosed
DWF Group Undisclosed
Greenberg Traurig Undisclosed
Haynes Boone Undisclosed
Russell-Cooke Undisclosed
Shakespeare Martineau Undisclosed

*Law firm pays London-based newly qualified lawyers $225,000. GBP figure calculated by Legal Cheek on 1 September 2025.

Not all City firms are following the trend. Some have frozen NQ salaries to tackle “salary compression” or “bunching” — the shrinking gap between junior and senior pay caused by rapid NQ pay hikes across the sector. At least one firm has diverted funds originally earmarked for a junior pay rise into an expanded bonus pool, aiming to ensure lawyers at all levels across the firm are rewarded more commensurately. Others have opted for more subtle uplifts, with some increases as little as 1.1% from last year — well below the UK inflation rate for the 12 months to August 2025, which stood at 3.8%. Of course, some US firms with market-leading salaries have not seen an uplift at all this year, but they remain firmly at the top end of the table.

Other big movers include Mayer Brown, increasing from £135,000 to £150,000 in line with the Magic Circle, and Eversheds Sutherland and Katten, both rising by an additional £10,000 to £110,000 and £125,000 respectively.

You can view all our salary data, including rates for trainees, on our 2026 Legal Cheek Firms Most List.

APPLY NOW: The Legal Cheek October Virtual Law Fair is just over a week away!

5 Comments

NQ at one of these firms

Average NQ Solicitor earns £120k per year? What a load of nonsense. I work for one of these firms listed and none of my cohort are on anywhere close to 85k.

The average Sol in the UK isn’t even on that price.

Articles like this makes any fresh face uni student drool at the thought of qualifying, only to then hit the reality that it’s a minor percentage that make it to the top US firms which are paying these big bucks. Its setting the next generation up for disappointment.

There’s nothing wrong with qualifying at a regional or high street firm. These US and MC firms are not the be all and end all and legalcheek needs a reality check.

Reply Report comment
(19)(1)

Look beyond City/big regionals

Yes, the figures given are misleading in that they don’t take into account all firms in England and Wales, only the London ones and larger regionals. It’s a pity – there are so many smaller regional firms doing really interesting work and turning out excellent lawyers who have far greater experience of responsibility for clients than City NQs, yet they are airbrushed out of the picture. It’s not just City or High St out there.

Mind you, even if the figures did take all firms into account, the average would be pretty meaningless, given the incredibly wide spread of salaries and work types across the sector.

Reply Report comment
(4)(0)

1PQE

“Look beyond City/big regionals”

Firmly of the opinion that you should aim for London at one of these US firms. Yes my WLB is worse than what it would be in leeds, but i can pack it up and move whenever i want if i so decided. Not always the same the other way around.

For 30/40% more work you get 2x (at least) the comp too.

Reply Report comment
(3)(0)

Public service announcer

For every salary from Dechert up, there may be some fluctuation based on how the salaries are calculated versus the Cravath scale in the United States.

For instance, K&E is on a floating exchange rate which means at the moment it is actually closer to the 167k mark. Almost all of those salaries will be reset at a certain point and come down based on the current FX rate which has moved (significantly) since these salaries were announced. For instance, I will be taking an effective pay cut despite going up a salary band if the FX rate stays where it is.

It’s annoying that LegalCheek only puts an asterisk for Akin, Mofo and PH when this applies for a lot of the firms. There are also firms which change year on year. It is very misleading.

Where are Quinn, Cravath, Cahill and McDermott on this list? I think they all have top band salaries.

Reply Report comment
(3)(0)

NQ PW

PW is also around 166k currently, given the FX rate.

Reply Report comment
(6)(0)

Join the conversation

Related Stories

news

Exclusive research spotlights working hours of junior lawyers across UK’s 100+ top law firms

How demanding is life at your dream firm?

Sep 22 2025 7:46am
6
news

Navigate this year’s training contract hunt with your NEW guide to life at 100+ law firms

Get insider insights into life at top law firms with the 2026 Legal Cheek Firms Most List

Sep 16 2025 8:57am