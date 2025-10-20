Salary spotlight: What you’ll earn from day one of your training contract — with top firms offering new grads up to £65k

Legal Cheek reveals what firms are paying 💷



The battle among leading firms to attract the best young talent is as fierce as ever, with some graduates now pocketing starting salaries of up to £65,000 fresh off the back of the SQE.

As with newly qualified salaries and partner profits, the top of the table is dominated by the usual line-up of US heavyweights, with Davis Polk, Milbank and Sullivan & Cromwell leading the pack on a market-leading £65,000 for first-year trainees.

Among UK firms, Ashurst takes the crown at £57,000, closely followed by the Magic Circle and a host of City players clustered around the £55,000–£56,000 mark.

First-year salaries are only part of the picture. Trainees usually see a pay rise of around £5,000 in their second year, though increases can range from as little as £1,000 to as much as £8,000.

These latest figures follow a wave of pay increases for both trainees and NQs during the spring and summer months.

It’s also worth noting that some of the figures are for regional offices where firms either do not have a presence in the capital or do not recruit trainees in their London office.

